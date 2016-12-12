Classic pen-and-ink drawings now for sale

Wyman was a talented and iconic River Falls artist who illustrated area scenes. Many of her works were commissioned locally and nationally.

In her family’s words, AAUW was a “beloved cause” of Helen.

The River Falls’ chapter benefited from sales of her artwork during Helen’s lifetime. Her family continues that gift in support of AAUW.

Packs of eight note cards featuring historic scenes of the Swinging Bridge and Maple Street Bridge are available for $10 each in downtown River Falls at Freeman Drug and Global Made.

Proceeds will go to support scholarships and other AAUW initiatives that advance equity for women and girls.