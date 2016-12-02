Check out band concert next Thursday on campus

Tickets are $5 for adults; $3 for seniors; and $2 for students.

Guest artists James Dutton from the Buckingham Palace Guard Band will perform the “Concertino” by French composer C. Chaminade.

Highlights include “Jesus, Joy of Man’s Desiring” by J.S. Bach and a world premier by new Hudson residence Dr. Jack Stamp called “Fanfare: Churn-Ahoy.”

The bands are directed by Kris Tjornehoj and Gary Bird.

Said Tjornehoj: “Please join us for this concert complete with holiday selections and more.”

