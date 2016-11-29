You are invited to 'Come Together' for this sing along
River Falls poet Thomas R. Smith (and friends) are hosting the 5th annual Tribute to John Lennon and the Beatles at the River Falls Public Library, lower level, 140 Union St., from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
The Sunday afternoon of carefree music and song is free and everyone is welcome to show up and participate.
Says Smith: “This is going to be a good one...Our mission: 'to raise a smile,' to quote the Liverpool bards. Come join us. We want you all to sing along.”