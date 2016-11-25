Day after Thanksgiving means it's River Dazzle

The daytime activities – starting at noon – wind up with the illuminated parade at 6:30 p.m., going up and down Main Street between Pine and Locust streets.

Before the parade there will be prize drawings at Veterans Park, including an announcement for the winning chili recipe.

The weather for Friday looks to be fairly mild and the activities and fun are geared for both kids and adults.

River Dazzle organizers say their event is a cheerful, delightful home-grown alternative for spending Black Friday in River Falls.