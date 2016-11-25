Search
    Day after Thanksgiving means it's River Dazzle

    By Phil Pfuehler Today at 9:48 a.m.
    Santa, Rudolf and Mrs. Claus (facing away from camera) finished off a recent River Dazzle parade. They were also joined by some Sesame Street characters and elves. Santa’s float was followed by a troop of elves and reindeer. (River Falls Journal photo by Bob Burrows)

    The 19 annual River Dazzle in downtown River Falls means the popular, tasty chili crawl, hanging out with Santa, seeing his reindeer, horse-drawn wagon rides, strolling carolers, cookie decorating and more is all here for Friday, Nov. 25.

    The daytime activities – starting at noon – wind up with the illuminated parade at 6:30 p.m., going up and down Main Street between Pine and Locust streets.

    Before the parade there will be prize drawings at Veterans Park, including an announcement for the winning chili recipe.

    The weather for Friday looks to be fairly mild and the activities and fun are geared for both kids and adults.

    River Dazzle organizers say their event is a cheerful, delightful home-grown alternative for spending Black Friday in River Falls.  

    Phil Pfuehler
    Phil Pfuehler has been editor of the River Falls Journal since 1991.
    PPfuehler@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1050
