Featured photo: Geese on an ice sheet
Brad Grant Bernhardt says he has "the perfect view" from his home in an apartment building across from Lake George. He shared this featured photo of geese on a sheet of ice that had formed on Lake George Monday afternoon, Nov. 21.
For a chance to have your photo or video featured, email a photo or video taken in River Falls to reporter Gretta Stark at gstark@rivertowns.net. Please include your name, a little bit about yourself, and some information for a caption.
All photos and or videos must be appropriate for publication. Professional photography/videography will be disqualified. Photos and videos can be submitted any time.