New downtown art show requires skills of appetizing artists

This year’s show, however, will offer a treat for the tastebuds as well as the eyes.

Global M.A.D.E./Gallery 120 owner Ila June Brown-Pratt said this year she and retired high school teacher Sue Schwartz are organizing an edible art show.

“We needed something new,” Brown-Pratt said, “So we’re trying this year, for the first time, to do the edible art.”

Artists are invited to create a work of art using food items. They can use any food item to sculpt their work, Brown-Pratt said, but it has to be edible.

Unless artists specifically request otherwise, Brown-Pratt said, the food sculptures will be eaten after they’re judged.

“The idea is to use food to express your artistic talent,” Brown-Pratt said. “Many chefs, of course, do wonderful kinds of sculpture when they’re representing food at restaurants, and so this would be just taking it maybe a step further.”

Though this is Global M.A.D.E.’s first edible art show, Brown-Pratt said the idea for it goes back to when she taught at the lab school at what is now UW-River Falls, teaching young children.

“We did an edible art project with them, and their projects were so wonderful,” Brown-Pratt said.

She said that inspired the idea to bring edible art to Global M.A.D.E.

Brown-Pratt said another wearable art show might return in the future but for now, Global M.A.D.E. is trying something new.

Artists can enter in one of four categories:

Arrangements/centerpieces,

Appetizers,

Sculptures, which may be two- or three-dimensional, representational or abstract, carved, casted or shaped

Portraits — depicting a human, animal or fictional character.

The entire entry must be edible, though a non-edible base to support the work is allowed. The surface area must be no larger than two feet by two feet. The work must be assembled between 1:30 and 2:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Global M.A.D.E.

The sculptures will be put out for viewing from 2:30-5:15 p.m.

A $25 Gift Certificate will be given to the winner in each category, determined by the votes of visitors to the edible art show.

A $100 cash prize will be awarded to an overall winner, determined by a set of judges, representing the art and food world.

The judges will look at construction, use of materials, uniqueness and creativity, and composition and visual qualities.

Anyone interested in entering can submit a sketch of what they plan to create, with their name, email address and phone number by Tuesday, Nov. 15. Those whose ideas have been accepted will be notified by Thursday, Nov. 17.

Submissions can be brought into Global M.A.D.E. or emailed to Brown-Pratt at ijbrownpratt@aol.com.

Brown-Pratt said this event is a family friendly show and that she’s looking forward to seeing what artists create.

“I’m very eager to see that,” she said. “And it’ll be a nice change from all the political things right now.”