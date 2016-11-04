Creepy: Impostors mutilate jolly clown image

Take it from a real clown — Beth Cedarholm of River Falls. And she's not laughing about it.

She's been Pickles the Clown for 15 years, doing birthdays, graduations, wedding receptions and reunion gigs in western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities.

“I prefer to call them 'creepy clown imposters' because these people are not clowns,” said Cedarholm, mother of three daughters. “It is a craze that should end by Halloween.”

Cedarholm says the creepy clown factor has been around for years, especially leading up to Halloween. But the creepiness has become worse — become its own stereotype.

“It's a bunch of attention-starved teenagers putting on rubber masks or bad Halloween facepaint, taking photos or video, posting them on social media and claiming that they signed a creepy clown,” Cedarholm said. “Slapping some cheap makeup on your face, tossing on a rainbow wig and putting on a Halloween clown jumpsuit doesn't make you a clown.

“I can put on a lab coat and carry a stethoscope, and does that make me a doctor? Uh, no.”

Cedarholm said social media postings have definitely perpetuated the creepy clown imposter — “giving these thugs the attention they crave.”

Cedarholm says the bad stereotype has professional clowns on the run.

“In some areas, the phenomenon was so bad that real clowns were afraid to go out,” she said. “There were horrible anti-clown posts on social media about hunting down clowns.

“I know of one real clown who actually had the police come to his house to question him because there had been supposed creepy clown imposter sightings.

“Authorities prevented another clown from entering a building where she had a gig.”

Lucky for Cedarholm, there's been no anti-clown attacks of her “Pickles” personna. But she said some real clowns are changing their makeup or just wearing red noses.

“I haven't really changed my look, since I'm such a non-scary, friendly looking clown anyway,” she said. “But I have definitely been more guarded as I travel to and from events.

She doesn't stop for a quick fast-food pickup or gas while dressed in her clown outfit.

“I focus on getting to my events and then getting back home again — with no detours,” Cedarholm said. “In the past, if I can tell that a car passing me on the interstate is slowing down to look at me, I would have waved. Now I ignore them.”

Cedarholm said her clowning business is winding down for the year. She hasn't noticed any work slump because of creepy clown concerns.

“I am hoping that by spring, when I start to get busy again, all of this hysteria will have passed,” she said. “I do know clowns who have had cancellations or who have been asked to work their gigs in non-clown.

“I was very nervous the first time I worked after all of this 'creepy clown' stuff started, but I haven't had any incidents of people running and screaming when they see me — only happy, exciting, fun-loving children.”

Cedarholm said kids can intuitively tell a clown pretender from a real one.

As Pickles the Clown, Cedarholm's services include balloon sculpture, comedy magic and walk-around entertainment.

