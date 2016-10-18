Performance to pay homage to Nobel prize winning Dylan

Earlier this month Dylan was announced as the Nobel Prize winnter for literature.

Dylan was born in Duluth, Minn. and grew up in Hibbing on the Mesabi Iron Range.

He transformed the art of folk music, with his lyrics being spoken of as creating a whole new body of poetry with a wholly American voice.

Dylan has been compared to other nonconforming great American poets, such as Walt Whitman and Emily Dickinson.

Cooper, UWRF professor of dairy science and known on the local musical scene as the lead singer in The Roqonteurs and as the Doq of Roq, punctuates his musical performances with his deep knowledge of the music and the musicians.

He's long been influenced by the legendary Dylan.

“Dylan spoke to my generation about the times were were experience in the 1960s,” Cooper said. “And he still speaks to us today.”

Counting Americans who have won the Nobel Prize for literature is tricky. Can you be born in America but live elsewhere?

Can you be born elsewhere but live in the United States?

Do your works have to be written in English?

By one count Dylan makes the 10th American to win this prize, which began to be awarded in 1901.

Before him, Toni Morrision won in 1993. The first American to win the prize was likewise from Minnesota, Sinclair Lewis in 1930.

Cooper's performance for Dylan is sponsored by the UWRF English Department.