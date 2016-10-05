Featured photo: Late Harvest

Mark and Mara DeBoe, of the town of Pleasant Valley, shared this featured photo Mara calls "Last Cutting," "Late Cutting," or "Late Harvest."

Taken Monday, Oct. 3, the photo shows Mark driving the tractor as Mara stacks bales of hay from the wagon. Mara took the photo.

"At the time of this photo, everything was working – tractor, baler," the DeBoes said. "Doesn’t get any better."

