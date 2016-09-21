Time again for the annual Western Wisconsin Pottery Tour

The 2016 Western Wisconsin Pottery Tour is this weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

This is a self-guided tour hosted by area potters who open their studios to the public for viewing and buying of their handmade pots.

The settings are relaxing and offer a chance to meet the potters. The studios can be visited in any order and can be done in a one-day outing. They are: --At 524 County Road E in Hudson; host Zac Spates --At 449 Valleyview Road, Roberts, hosts Wayne Branum and Mark Pharis --At 115 Lewis St., River Falls; host S.C. Rolf --At N8336 690th St., rural River Falls, hosts Randy Johnston and Jan McKeachie-Johnston. For more information, go to westernwisconsinpotterytour.com.

Phil Pfuehler Phil Pfuehler has been editor of the River Falls Journal since 1991. PPfuehler@rivertowns.net (715) 426-1050