Time again for the annual Western Wisconsin Pottery Tour
The 2016 Western Wisconsin Pottery Tour is this weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
This is a self-guided tour hosted by area potters who open their studios to the public for viewing and buying of their handmade pots.
The settings are relaxing and offer a chance to meet the potters. The studios can be visited in any order and can be done in a one-day outing.
They are:
--At 524 County Road E in Hudson; host Zac Spates
--At 449 Valleyview Road, Roberts, hosts Wayne Branum and Mark Pharis
--At 115 Lewis St., River Falls; host S.C. Rolf
--At N8336 690th St., rural River Falls, hosts Randy Johnston and Jan McKeachie-Johnston.
For more information, go to westernwisconsinpotterytour.com.