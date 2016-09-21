Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Time again for the annual Western Wisconsin Pottery Tour

    By Phil Pfuehler Today at 4:48 p.m.

    The 2016 Western Wisconsin Pottery Tour is this weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

    This is a self-guided tour hosted by area potters who open their studios to the public for viewing and buying of their handmade pots.

    The settings are relaxing and offer a chance to meet the potters. The studios can be visited in any order and can be done in a one-day outing.

    They are:

    --At 524 County Road E in Hudson; host Zac Spates

    --At 449 Valleyview Road, Roberts, hosts Wayne Branum and Mark Pharis

    --At 115 Lewis St., River Falls; host S.C. Rolf

    --At N8336 690th St., rural River Falls, hosts Randy Johnston and Jan McKeachie-Johnston.

    For more information, go to westernwisconsinpotterytour.com.

    Explore related topics:Lifearts and entertainmentArtEventRegionalsocial
    Phil Pfuehler
    Phil Pfuehler has been editor of the River Falls Journal since 1991.
    PPfuehler@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1050
    Advertisement
    randomness