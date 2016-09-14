Featured photo: Blue jay

This blue jay was spotted on Cheryl Maplethorpe's deck, missing some neckfeathers. Maplethorpe said she's seen several birds of different species all missing neckfeathers recently.

For a chance to have your photo or video featured, email a photo or video taken in River Falls to reporter Gretta Stark at gstark@rivertowns.net. Please include your name, a little bit about yourself, and some information for a caption.

All photos and or videos must be appropriate for publication. Professional photography/videography will be disqualified. Photos and videos can be submitted any time.