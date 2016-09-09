River Falls, your TV won't always show Green Bay Packers

Are you ready for some NFL football? Sure, most of us can’t wait.

But if you're a Green Bay Packer fan, the new 2016 season also means sporadic TV blackouts -- and the first blackout starts with the season opener this Sunday noon against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That game on Fox conflicts with the Fox telecast of the Minnesota Viking vs. Tennessee Titans Sunday noon game.

We live in River Falls -- for the geographically challenged, that's Wisconsin -- but fall under the major television network domain of the Twin Cities. When the two teams play at the same time, Vikings games are shown and Packers games are blacked out.

That's how the NFL does business. It's about TV markets, not about geographic boundaries and fan loyalties.

Comcast in the Twin Cities released other tentative blackouts for the rest of the season.

As the season progresses, the NFL starts “flex scheduling” Oct. 9. Flex means game times can change, so teams doing better can be showcased on national TV. This can also affect the number of blacked-out Packers games.

At this point, tentative TV blackouts are: Sunday noon, Sept. 25 against the Detroit Lions; Sunday noon Nov. 13 against the Titans; Sunday noon Dec. 18 against the Chicago Bears; and the season finale Sunday noon, Dec. 28, against the Detroit Lions.

River Falls, Hudson and Prescott are the general areas most affected by the western Wisconsin Packer TV blackouts.

Satellite service provider DirecTV offers NFL Sunday Ticket that allows viewing of all games on TV. This package is carried at many local bars and restaurants to show all Packers games.