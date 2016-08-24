Judgment: She's fiddling her way to the top

Abigail Inlow practices her fiddling in her home, north of River Falls. She practices daily.

Parents of new violin students are often warned their child is likely to go through a phase during which everything they play sounds very similar to angry cat noises.

That was not the case for River Falls native Abigail Inlow. She started playing the violin almost seven years ago at age 10.

“We didn’t have that,” said Abigail’s dad, Steve Inlow. “She’d start playing ‘Mary Had a Little Lamb’ and you could actually tell what it was.”

These days, Steve often listens to Abigail as she practices playing her fiddle.

“I don’t dance, but if I could, I probably would when she’s playing,” Steve said. “A lot of times I’ll say to her,’ Hey, Abby, why don’t you practice now?’”

All that hard work and practice has paid off. Abigail recently took second place in the Minnesota State Old Time Fiddle Championships.

The competition, held in Meritt Elementary School in Mountain Iron, Minn., consisted of two rounds.

“They had a practice area, which was in a gym and some of the hallways,” Abigail said, “So you got to hear everybody else practicing, which was a little scary, because you could hear how good they were.”

The judges selected the top five from the first round, who advanced to the championship round. When those tip five were announced -- in no particular order -- Abigail was the last to be called. After the first, second, third and fourth were announced, she thought she wasn’t going to hear her name called.

Then, the announcer said, “Abigail Inlow.”

Abigail said she was excited and relieved.

“(It) was pretty amazing,” she said.

Though Abigail was excited with her second place win, Steve said he wasn’t surprised.

“I wouldn’t have been surprised if she won because I’ve been watching her play and grow for several years now,” he said, “and I kinda knew she was going to place high, so it wasn’t a big surprise.”

While Abigail started learning to play violin at age 10, most violinists tend to start playing between 3 and 6 years old. Abigail said she thinks anyone, any age, can learn violin, if they put in the time and effort.

Abigail was inspired to take up violin by some friends who played fiddle in a family band, and in competition.

“That just looked like so much fun,” Abigail said, “(We) asked who their teacher was, started taking lessons.”

She started with classic violin training, and also learned fiddle techniques.

“The fiddling always stuck with me,” Abigail said. “People say that a violin sings, and a fiddle dances.

“That’s what really has been apparent to me is just how the fiddle is so lively and ... it really does dance, and when it’s played well it's’ just so uplifting. It puts me in a great mood and I just love it.”

Though classical violin and fiddle are the same instrument, the music, and some playing techniques, are different. For example, Abigail said classical violinists are trained to use the whole bow when playing notes, while fiddlers tend to make smaller motions over the strings.

Abigail’s parents, Steve, and Jodi, have been very supportive.

“I took lessons for maybe four years, about, and they were always faithful to drive me to the lessons,” Abigail said. “My dad drives me all over to these fiddle contests. And he’s just so faithful and encouraging when I’m working on competition pieces.

“I might sometimes be discouraged.. And he's there saying oh, you’re doing great, keep working on it, and when you get it, it’ll be a winner.”

The state championship was the first big competition Abigail’s entered, but she has done other contests.

“When I first started, I would be happy with winning any contest,” Abigail said. “I never dreamed of placing second in Minnesota State.”

Now, she hopes to go to the national competition in Weiser, Idaho next year.

In addition to competition, Abigail has also played for nursing homes, and churches.

“Something that I’ve been really grateful for in the process is just the chance to use it for God’s glory,” Abigail said, “and just to use it as a ministry in areas like playing in nursing homes or churches.”

Abigail, who attends Calvary Assembly of God in Wilson, said bluegrass gospel hymns are some of her favorite tunes to play.

She plays at Kinnic Health and Rehab nursing home a few times a year, and has played at a nursing home in Baldwin, too. She’s also played with the Old Time Jam group that meets at the River Falls Farmer’s Market.

For the complete story, see the Aug. 25 print issue of the River Falls Journal.