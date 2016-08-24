Featured photo: Sunset

Dietche, who lives not far from the farm, said photography is a lifelong passion and hobby of his.

For a chance to have your photo or video featured, email a photo or video taken in River Falls to reporter Gretta Stark at gstark@rivertowns.net. Please include your name, a little bit about yourself, and some information for a caption.

All photos and or videos must be appropriate for publication. Professional photography/videography will be disqualified. Photos and videos can be submitted any time.