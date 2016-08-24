Search
    Featured photo: Sunset

    By Gretta Stark on Aug 24, 2016 at 5:00 a.m.
    Greg Dietsche snapped this photo of a sunset near UW-River Falls's lab farm #1 recently.

    Dietche, who lives not far from the farm, said photography is a lifelong passion and hobby of his.

    For a chance to have your photo or video featured, email a photo or video taken in River Falls to reporter Gretta Stark at gstark@rivertowns.net. Please include your name, a little bit about yourself, and some information for a caption.

    All photos and or videos must be appropriate for publication. Professional photography/videography will be disqualified. Photos and videos can be submitted any time.

    Gretta Stark
    Gretta Stark has been a reporter for the River Falls Journal since July of 2013. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Richmond News from June 2012 to July 2013. She holds a BA in Print and Electronic Media from Wartburg College.
    gstark@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1048
