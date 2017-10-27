Annual Hilltop Pumpkin Party set for Oct. 28

The Hilltop Pumpkin Party is a free event for area children and their families. The day features a petting zoo, inflatable rides, horse-drawn wagon rides, pumpkin painting, family-friendly music, story times, games, and trick-or-treating organized by Hudson Area Chamber members, and a costume contest for children. Food will also be available for purchase from the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

Attendees should use the north entrance to Camp St. Croix and park in the paved and overflow lots located near the RCU Discovery Center. The costume contest will be held at 1 p.m., but participants are encouraged to register for the contest at least 30 minutes in advance. Princesses from Occasions with Character will serve as judges for the contest and will also lead story time at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The Hilltop Pumpkin Party is made possible through sponsorships by members of the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau. Gold Level sponsors for this year's event are Amanda Francescato - State Farm Insurance, Associated Eye Care, Costco Wholesale, LearningRX, Minuteman Press, Steele Brothers - Edina Realty, and YMCA Camp St. Croix.

Pumpkins for the event are grown by the UW-River Falls Crops and Soils Club.