River Falls Area Events

Friday, 4/21

Blue Bike Kickoff

River Falls' Blue Bike program's Spring Ride Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Veteran's Park next to CrankWorx Bike Shop, 101 S. Main St. The ride covers four of the five Blue Bike rack locations with a kickoff at Veteran's Park to Our Neighbor's Place, UW-River Falls, Hoffman Park and back to Veteran's Park. Each stop will include valuable biking information. Many blue bikes will be available to ride or bring your own bike. Blue Bike aims to offer a free "ride and return" opportunity for recreation and transportation in the City of River Falls, for residents and tourists.

Celebrate Earth Day Eve

At 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, four poets active in environmental issues will read to celebrate Earth Day and support the health of the planet at Global Made at 120 N. Main St., River Falls. The reading is free and features four poets reading from their own work. Two of the poets, Maureen Ash and Thomas R. Smith, hail from River Falls. Sue Reed Crouse lives near Stillwater and Barbara Draper in Minneapolis. Earth Day was founded by Wisconsin Sen.Gaylord Nelson in 1970. What better way to kick off Earth Day weekend in true Wisconsin fashion.

Saturday, 4/22

Clean Sweep

Pierce County's Spring Clean Sweep and Pharmaceutical Event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, at the Pierce County Solid Waste/Recycling Department, 707 N. Maple St., Ellsworth. The event will provide free disposal of unwanted medications, pesticides, fertilizers, solvents, fuels, cleaning agents, lead, oil and latex-based paints, and other chemicals from households and farmers. A charge may be applied for large loads of household hazardous waste or paint. Businesses and institutions in Pierce County are also welcome to participate but must pre-register by Monday, April 17, and pay a fee.

Earth Day-Found Art

The Hammond Arts Alliance presents a themed exhibit titled "Earth Day-Found Art" April 22-23 at Foster Hall, 865 Davis St., Hammond. The gallery is open 5-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Live music from 8-11 p.m. Saturday with Boston Haas at Ras's. For more info contact Paulette at lupine.anderson@gmail.com or 612-229-6014.

Saturday Night Barn Dance

The Twin Cities acoustic string band Gritpickers will play 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in the gym of the River Falls Academy (former Meyer Middle School) for the Saturday Night Barn Dance series. The Gritpickers play an assortment of line and circle dances, reels, waltzes, and square dances. Veteran folk musician and WCAL radio host Gordy Abel will call the steps.

No experience is needed to participate. The caller will teach dance steps to new and more seasoned participants. All ages are welcome, singles, couples and groups. The first half of the evening features family dances suitable for including children, with more advanced dances in the second half.

This is the concluding dance in the 2016-17 barn dance season. The monthly dances will resume in October. Watch for announcements of the 2017-18 season line-up this summer. Information at

www.riverfallscab.org.

Electronic Recycling

River Falls Municipal Utility customers will be able to recycle electronics and lightbulbs for free at an event held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Public Works Garage, 950 Benson St.

Sunday, 4/23

Walk and be mindful

"Earth Day Mindfulness Walk" will be hosted by Karuna Buddhist Sangha of River Falls at 1 p.m. Sunday April 23, at Veteran's Park.

Thursday, 4/27

Pancake Supper/Bake Sale

A pancake supper and bake sale will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 27, at New Centerville United Methodist Church, 36 County Road Y, east of River Falls. Pancakes, sausage, fresh maple syrup, applesauce, cookies and beverage will be served. All you can eat! Freewill offerings will be accepted.

Grape Growing and Pruning

St. Croix Valley Master Gardeners will learn about grape growing and pruning at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at First Covenant Church (1374 Main St., River Falls). Ernie Betker, Trout Brook Vineyards, north of Hudson, will describe the techniques of growing, pruning and maintaining a vineyard in this climate. Betker started his vineyard some 20 years ago, and has added new sections recently. He will follow up his hands-on pruning class held earlier in April. The public is invited. Betker will speak at 7:15 p.m. following the 6:45 p.m. business meeting.

Saturday, 4/29

Maltese Falcon Radio Play

Performances of The Maltese Falcon live radio play are set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and Saturday May 6; and 2 p.m. Sunday April 30 and Sunday May 7. Maltese Falcon is presented by River Falls Community Theater in association with Art Reach St. Croix and the River Falls Public Library. It's based on the film screenplay and the 1943 Lux Radio Theatre version carried over the CBS Radio Network. Hammett's novel is the April NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley sponsored by Art Reach St. Croix.

Saturday, 4/29-Tuesday, 5/2

Glass Club Sale

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls Glass Club is holding its annual Spring Glass Sale April 29-May 2 in the Falls Room located in the lower lever of the University Center. All glasswork has been hand-blown by student artists working out of the glass studio on the UWRF campus. The glasswork includes functional objects such as drinking glasses, platters, vases, and paperweights, as well as sculptural pieces. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email the UWRF Glass Club at glass@uwrf.edu.

June

Special Olympics gymnasts

River Falls Gymnastics Club is looking for Special Olympics Gymnasts to join the 2017 Special Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics team. Must be over the age of 8 years old and able to attend one class per week Starting mid April until competition the weekend of June 23. All ages and genders welcome. Please contact the gym at 715-425-6007 or email Julie Bruns at cjbrunsinc@gmail.com for more information.