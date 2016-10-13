Cory Fosmo speaks about her home in the Habitat for Humanity Eco Village. She was one of three homeowners to address some 100 people who gathered Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Eco Village site, to celebrate the Eco Village's completion and St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity’s 20th anniversary. (Submitted photos)

Around 100 people came together at Habitat for Humanity’s Eco Village on Apollo Road Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Eco Village has drawn many volunteers to help build homes over the past few years. But this time, the visitors weren’t building, but celebrating their hard work.

“It was fabulous,” said St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Dave Engstrom. “The weather was perfect. We had some great, great food for the weather.”

In addition to three soups for all to enjoy, the event featured several speakers, including Eco Village homeowners Charity Purfeerst, Sara Zugschwert and Cori Fosmo; a representative from Anderson Windows (which contributes the windows for all St. Croix Valley Habitat properties); a representative from Extreme Panels (which makes the wall systems for St. Croix Valley Habitat homes); St. Croix Valley Habitat Board Vice President Joel Skinner; and Habitat staffer Jim Cooper.

Engstrom said Eco Village resident Mary Vojay also opened her house so people could come in and view it.

“It was really nice for people to come and see the completion,” Engstrom said. “We had a lot of homeowners present, I think a majority of homeowners from the Eco Village wer there.... and the homeowners were so thankful to the volunteers for building their homes.”

Habitat wasn’t just celebrating the completion of the Eco Village.The party also honored St. Croix Valley Habitat’s 20th anniversary.

The local Habitat affiliate has built 68 homes since its startup in 1996, Engstrom said -- and

18 were built in the last three years. The other 50 were built from 1996 to 2012.

This year, Engstrom said, St. Croix Valley Habitat has focused on rehabilitating the outside of homes through the “A Brush With Kindness” program, and getting the new Roberts ReStore running. Both the New Richmond and River Falls ReStores have moved into the new Roberts ReStore.

“That’s one of our main ways we raise money to build new houses,” Engstrom said.

He said the organization has spent a lot of time and effort on the store. Habitat now owns the store building.

The ReStore takes in donations of furniture, appliances, building materials etc. and sells them. The money is used to build Habitat homes.

The next step for St. Croix Valley Habitat will be building some homes in New Richmond.

“They’ll be a little bit different than the Eco Village, but they still are going to be the extreme low-maintenance, very sustainable housing.” Engstrom said. “We feel it’s important that when people get into a house, they not only have the house payment they can afford, but also the energy costs and maintenance costs they can afford.”

Habitat also had a lot donation in Hammond. The land there is enough that Habitat could create a sustainable development there, similar to the River Falls Eco Village.

Engstrom said Habitat would like to build another sustainable development in the next five years. Negotiations are ongoing with an area Habitat would like to develop in Prescott, but he said things are in place to move more quickly with the lots in Hammond.

But, wherever it builds homes now, Engstrom said, St. Croix Valley Habitat is committed to making them sustainable.

“The last thing we want to see is somebody get in a house, and 15 years later, they can’t afford a new roof,” Engstrom said. “We like it where it is truly sustainable for a long period of time.”

Meanwhile, however, Habitat is focusing on the “A Brush With Kindness” program, through which people whose homes need outside work done, can get some help fixing up their homes.

“They’re smaller projects, but they’re very important projects because they do keep people in their homes longer,” Engstrom said. “We try and help with the maintenance to help keep homes safe and affordable.”

He said those maintenance needs could be something as simple as adding a ramp to the house for people with accessibility problems.

Habitat is taking applications for the “A Brush With Kindness” program. If anyone needs assistance with an outdoor home maintenance issue, or knows someone who might need some help, they can call Habitat at 715-425-5623.