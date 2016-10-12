Paramedic Cira volunteers in Greece aiding Syrian refugees

While in Greece, Cira worked on a project called Elpída, which means hope in Greek.

Zach Cira recently flew to Greece to volunteer as a part of Team Rubicon serving Syrian refugees. (Submitted photos)

When most would take time to relax, Zach Cira decided to use his time to give back.

"They called me like on Thursday at four o’clock in the afternoon and I flew in at like 5 a.m. on Saturday morning," said Cira.

Where Cira found himself in that short time span was Greece. The mission was to volunteer to the benefit of Syrian refugees.

Already working a demanding job as paramedic with healthcare provider HealthEast in the Twin Cities did not deter Cira from volunteering across the world.

He had applied to volunteer with a competitive group called Team Rubicon, which works with veterans and first responders to serve crisis areas locally, nationally and internationally. Being a sought-after opportunity, Cira jumped on the chance to serve.

Cira, 32, is a River Falls transplant who moved to the area from Eau Claire after taking his job at HealthEast. He and his wife have been in River Falls for just under a year.

Besides being a paramedic, Cira is no stranger to serving the community.

From 2004 to 2012 he served in the U.S. Army, seeing deployment to both Iraq and Afghanistan. While in the service, he had his first experience with medicine as a combat lifesaver.

"I think it was a unique perspective being in Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Cira about his deployment experience and subsequent volunteer work. “And then, to come to Greece and work with Syrian refugees who were nothing more than teachers and farmers and doctors and stuff like that who've lost everything.

“To be on the other side of that, I think, is very fulfilling to help people in that sense."

Cira used PTO and swift scheduling work from his manager to set forth to volunteer in Greece.

The Conflict

Syria is a headline that can’t escape the news. A nearly decade-long civil war has destroyed the infrastructure of the country, leaving many of its people desperate to find escape as refugees.

"People are looking to leave and just find a better place to live," said Cira.

As Cira describes it, Syrian refugees flee to Turkey’s westernmost point to hopefully make it to the Greek island of Lesbos that lies five miles off the border.

Once migrants reach that point, they land in the European Union and gain the status of an European Union-protected refugee.

After that, refugees walk to the Greece-Macedonia border where they can then proceed to enter Europe.

Increasing economic strain and a rise in concerns from terror attacks led to the development of a EU-Turkey migrant deal that essentially incentivises Turkey stopping the flow of migrants into Greece.

The Macedonian border was then closed to stop the flow into Europe.

What this meant for refugees in Greece now is a state of stagnancy -- a phenomenon Cira refers to as bottle-necking. Refugees can’t move forward, and they definitely don’t want to return to Syria.

This situation for the current refugees and stress on Greece-led group Team Rubicon is in partnership with several others to try to create a semi-permanent haven for refugees called Elpída.

Hope

The name Elpída translates to “hope” in Greek, and that’s what the builders of it hope to give back to refugees.

Canada-based Radcliffe Foundation started the idea of building Elpída.

The group bought an abandoned three-story factory from the city of Thessaloniki and renovated it to become the first privately-funded refugee camp ever -- fit to hold 800 people or about 220 families.

The rooms within were meant to feel more like apartments than a typical refugee camp.

"It was going to be a complete center for the refugees," said Cira, who described the facility including a religious center, learning facilities, community tea room, banquet hall music room, computer room, internet and an olive grove, among other features. Essentially, the design would include elements to help refugees gain parts of their lives back.

On the Radcliffe Foundation website, it is outlined that giving the refugees a voice in the facility has been key.

“We have spent time with our team asking what the refugees themselves want,” said project manager Mike Zuckerman on the RF site. “We want to include them as much as possible in the process.”

Cira says that Elpída “is a camp geared toward at-risk populations.” The camp worked to get pregnant women greater than 8 months traveling alone, young girls traveling alone and orphan boys placed as a priority. The refugees set to live in the camp are all ones living in the country already.

Service

What Team Rubicon and Cira then provided was designs for the clinic, medical supplies and medical care. To create a cohesive system, TR also worked to provide the refugees with medical records and cards to travel with them wherever they go.

Days for Cira varied greatly depending on the current needs.

“The camp didn’t exist when we got there, we had to build it,” he said.

Cira was exposed to refugees outside of Elpída. Seeing the refugee children was something that stuck out in his mind.

“The children are surprisingly resilient,” he said, recalling a young girl he met who recited the first 10 numbers in three languages -- her native Arabic, local Greek and German, where her family had hoped to travel. “People are people no matter where you go,” said Cira.

Cira plans on volunteering again if he is called back.

“It was a really really good experience, and I’m glad I got to go, and I hope I get to go back again.”