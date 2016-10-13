Tattoos not just for gangs and criminals anymore

This is in stark contrast to the Baby Boom generation: Just 13% of those aged 51-69 have gotten inked.

The number of people with tattoos is on the rise in all demographics, though. Overall, three in 10 Americans have at least one tattoo.

The Harris Poll’s survey shows people have become more accepting of tattoos. For example, 58% of people polled recently said they would be comfortable voting for a presidential candidate with tattoos.

Millennials are the most accepting of the body art, though, especially regarding professionals 71% of parents with children under 10 said they’d be “extremely comfortable” with both primary teachers and pediatricians with tattoos working with their kids.

Ann Lawton is an example of this change. She’s been a member of the art faculty at UW-River Falls for five years. Before that, while pursuing her art therapy master’s degree, she had a clinical internship working on the oncology floor at a large hospital in Milwaukee.

She has tattoos covering both arms.

While working in the medical field, she was encouraged to cover them, Lawton said. Since entering academia, she’s experienced much less adverse reactions to her tattoos.

“The fact that I have tattoos doesn’t hinder my excellence as an educator,” Lawton said. “Rather, it shows that I’m human, that I make choices, and that I’m an individual.

“They’re really a visual journey. I think that so many young people have them is a great opportunity to start a public dialogue about appearances.”

She added, “It’s almost unique not to have tattoos these days. It wasn’t that way when I was in school 10 years ago. Employers will really have to accommodate, since so many people entering the workforce nowadays have them.”

This sway towards a wider social acceptance of tattoos and other body modification is beneficial to businesses like The Vault, 103 E. Elm St., and Third Eye Tattoo, 128 S. Main St., both in River Falls.

Though the tattoo parlors offer a very different commodity in terms of design, artists at both establishments said they have definitely noticed the stigma around tattoos changing.

Greg Ellyson, an artist at The Vault, has been tattooing professionally for about five years.

He’s noticed that younger people just don’t seem to think about tattoos the way older generations do.

“People think about it as art rather than as something criminals do,” he said. “They kind of tell a story these days, and it’s easy to read people by their tattoos. They’re definitely a conversation starter.”

Mike Latessa of Third Eye Tattoo was always into drawing as well, but realized there was a market for his talent after picking up a tattoo gun.

“I was always into drawing as a kid, especially in my early 20s, but nothing more than that,” he said. “Eventually some cats asked me if I would do a tattoo, but I wasn’t really hip to that at first, but eventually I just said what the hell and gave it a try.

“I think it’s getting more acceptable probably just because of the ’80s babies coming up now. They’ve seen tattoos their whole lives, and also just because the technology is better and looks better on skin,” he said.

“Twenty years ago, they were OK. They were only as good as the technology allowed, but now we can do so much grander pieces. You’re getting real art tattooed on you these days. It would still be very sub-sub culture if it weren’t for that.”

--By Molly Kinney

UW River Falls Falcon News Service

Read the full story in the April 7 print edition of the River Falls Journal.