RFCT Presents 'Twas the Night...second helping'

A sequel of sorts to last year's "'Twas the Night Show," this year's Thanksgiving and winter holiday show is framed as a late night talk show featuring not just one regular host but also several special guest hosts.

"A large part of this production is original writing by David Markson," said RFCT president Jake Jacobson. "He gives us a small insight into his humor. Along with all the others who are involved in this show. Finding the humor in our lives and sharing it, is key in keeping ourselves sane. We at RFCT have made this a huge part of our mission. And hope we can unlock some humor in your lives."

'Twas the Night Show...second helping" "airs" Friday and Saturday Nov. 17 and 18, and Saturday and Sunday Nov. 25 and 26, at Junior's Bar and Restaurant. Seating starts at 6 p.m. Curtain at 7:30 p.m. Live pre-show music will be offered each evening.

Tickets are $10 and available at the door, or in advance at Art's House, 108 E. Maple St.