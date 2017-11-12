Barn Cats play River Falls Saturday Night Barn Dance series

The Barn Cats play an assortment of line and circle dances, reels, waltzes, and square dances. They've been a popular favorite at the the River Falls barn dances for over 10 seasons.

No experience is needed to participate. A caller teaches dance steps to new and more seasoned participants alike. All ages are welcome, singles, couples and groups. The first half of the evening features family dances suitable for including children, with more advanced dances in the second half.

Other upcoming dances in the 2017-18 Saturday Barn Dance season are: Jan. 20, Rush River Ramblers; Feb. 17, Gritpickers; March 17, Greenwood Tree; and April 14, the Barn Cats.

The barn dances are a joint project of River Falls Community Arts Base, River Falls Parks and Recreation, and Allina Health River Falls Area Hospital. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for 12 and under.

Inexpensive refreshments are available. Information at www.riverfallscab.org.