New book is local author's dream come true

About 15 months ago, she began working to make that dream a reality. And as of Oct. 11, James' dream had officially come true. She's published a book titled "The Space in Between."

Set in 1968 in the fictional town of Springville, Minnesota, "The Space In Between" tells the story of a 10-year-old girl, Anna Hendricks, and her family.

With the assassinations of Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr., the summer is filled with "curiosity, conflict, cause, and consequence," according to a book synopsis provided by James.

The author said it was exciting to finally hold a copy of her book.

"This was so exciting, at the same time it was terrifying, because it's out there," she said. "All of a sudden it's all exposed, and it felt kind of weird. It felt kind of scary. Because you don't' know how people are going to receive it."

James will get a chance to share her work with others in person at the Hudson Area Library, 100 First St., at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. She's very much looking forward to it.

"My writing group meets at the library twice a month, so my whole story...unfolded right here at the library," James said.

About 18 months ago, she had a little epiphany.

"This voice (said) to me, okay, it's time to write the book," she said.

After that, a title came to her.

"And then, all of a sudden, this writing group formed," she said. "And everything started lining right up, and the book kind of started coming into reality."

She'd had it in her mind for years that she wanted to write a book from the point of view of a young girl. She started studying authors who had written books with a young girl as the protagonist. She set the book in Minnesota, where she grew up, and in the 60s as well.

"You listen to stories, you take things you've heard, you incorporate those and you maybe take some truths that you know, or you've experienced, and you really stretch those and you make them so embellished that they're not real anymore," James said. "It's a lot of ingredients that go into that, then create a story."

James said she's not the type of writer who writes every day. Instead she might not write at all for three or four days, instead thinking over the book.

"And then I might just write with a fever," she said.

She also presented her work to her writing group as she worked.

"It's been quite a wild ride," James said. "It's just been super exciting and fun and there's a lot of ups and downs that come with this."

She advises aspiring authors to be patient and trust in what they're doing.

"There's that saying that if you believe it, you're halfway there, and that's what I keep on my desk, that quote, and I looked at that every day," she said. ""It says 'Believe you can and you're halfway there.' That's by Teddy Roosevelt."

James plans to write more books in the future, though right now most of her focus is on promoting "The Space in Between."

"Stay tuned," she said.