Look Good, Feel Better seeks volunteer hat-makers

Look Good Feel Better is a free program that teaches "beauty techniques" to women in cancer treatment.

Look Good Feel Better volunteer beauty professionals teach women how to cope with skin changes and hair loss using cosmetic and skin care products donated by the cosmetic industry. Participants must preregister to have a kit waiting for them at the session they attend.

Women also learn ways to cope with hair loss by using wigs, scarves and other accessories.

Cyndi Cashman, of the River Falls Look Good Feel Better program said Young's donation will pay for material to make hats for participants.

River Falls Look Good Feel Better is looking for volunteers to donate crocheted, knit or sewn hats. The organization has patterns. Now, Young's donations can purchase materials for volunteers that have the time but not the money to donate towards hats for cancer patients.

For more information on making hats contact Cashman at 715-262-5198 or Cyndihase@yahoo.com with LGFB hats in the subject line.