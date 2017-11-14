From Nov. 13-17, the two organizations will sponsor a professional clothing drive designed to provide gently used professional clothing to current UWRF students entering the workforce.

"Having the right clothing is a great step toward making that important first impression to an employer," UWRF Career Services Director Melissa Wilson said. "Thanks to Treasures From the Heart, we've developed a way to help our students look their best when at an important moment in their professional lives."

The public is encouraged to donate dress pants, shirts, suit jackets, blazers, belts and ties at any of the following drop-off locations Nov. 13-17:

• UW-River Falls Information Desk in the University Center — 501 Wild Rose Ave.

• UW-River Falls Career Services, 211 Hagestad Hall — 262 E. Cascade Ave.

• River Falls High School — 818 Cemetery Road

• River Falls Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau — 215 W. Maple St.

• Treasures From the Heart — 200 S. Main St.

• First National Bank of River Falls — 104 E. Locust St.

• Fantastic Sams — 1587 Paulson Road