PHOTOS: Meyer Middle School salutes veterans

Veterans stand and salute when the song representing their branch of the Armed Forces is sung by the middle school choir at the annual Veterans Day celebration at Meyer Middle School Monday, Nov. 13. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia.1 / 6
The Meyer Middle School choirs sang "Armed Forces - The Pride of America" as well as other songs during the annual Veterans Day program at Meyer Middle School, held Monday, Nov. 13.2 / 6
Seventh grade student speaker Elliana Peterson gives her speech, "How I Feel About Veterans Day and Why." She was one of three student speakers at this year's event. In her speech, Peterson said veterans are "superheroes."3 / 6
The Meyer Middle School eighth grade concert band performed several arrangements during the Veterans Day Program Monday, Nov. 13.4 / 6
Eighth grade speaker Evelyn Flasch gives her speech, "What Does Veterans Day Really Mean?" Flasch spoke about what veterans have given to the country, and asked students to thank veterans every day.5 / 6
Guest speaker General Robert Cayton spoke to those gathered at the Veterans Day program. He made a point to thank families of Veterans saying, "You're the real heroes." He also told the audience to remember the people, purpose, and privileges that veterans serve for. 6 / 6
Meyer Middle School saluted veterans Monday, Nov. 13 with music and speakers.
Gretta Stark has been a reporter for the River Falls Journal since July of 2013. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Richmond News from June 2012 to July 2013. She holds a BA in Print and Electronic Media from Wartburg College.