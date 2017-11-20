National speaker to present Dec. 3 in River Falls

This event celebrates and commemorates the 20-year anniversary of Schuh's accident that left her paralyzed after falling through a trap door during her high school musical rehearsal. The event will be a night of hope, motivation and inspiration including Schuh's message, music from Sparrows Rising, and family and friends sharing how Schuh's story has inspired them to move forward.

An Evening of Hope is a freewill donation event and all proceeds will go toward the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention that aids in suicide awareness and support. Suicide awareness is one of Schuh's personal platforms to encourage others to get the help and support that they need when struggling. For additional information about Schuh and An Evening of Hope, visit www.tashaschuh.com.