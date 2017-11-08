Kinni Storage set to open next week

"I was looking for something else kind of like that," he said.

So he decided to explore the storage business.

Opening up Kinni Storage involved a lot of research, including looking into where the best spot would be to open.

"River Falls was by far lacking compared to other areas," he said. So he decided to fill the gap of options available with his own place.

Kinni Storage offers cold storage with five different sizes ranging from 10 x 10 to 10 x 30. Leases are month to month, and renting and payments can all be done online.

"So it's really easy to get set up and get going," he said.

The storage units are all metal, and made with material from a Wisconsin company.

"The best quality building and doors," Ahrens said.

Storage units will be secure and well-lit with security cameras.

"That's one of the key things people are looking for in a storage unit," Ahrens said.

The facility will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ahrens said he plans to open up at by the end of next week, after a final inspection.

After 18 months of prepwork, Ahrens said he's glad to be moving on from the construction phase and into the operation phase. He's looking forward to working with customers and getting everything up and running.

Kinni Storage is located at N7804 902nd St.

"There's a lot of stuff involved so it's exciting to see stuff happening," he said. "and it will be nice to be over the next hurdle and moving from developing the business, the buildings to actually running the business."