Small Business of the Year (25 or less employees) Business of the Year (25 or more employees), and Nonprofit of the Year nominees must be a chamber member and have made a significant contribution to the community and/or quality of life in River Falls through providing services, programs and involvement.

Citizen of the Year is for a River Falls resident or business leader who is a role model within the community and who demonstrates taking initiatives while being involved in community events.

Each nominee receives recognition. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 17. Award winners will be recognized at the River Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau Annual Awards and Recognition Dinner on Thursday, Feb. 1, at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Online submissions are available via link on rfchamber.com. Please contact the River Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau at 715-425-2533 for more information.